Μαχητικό των ΗΠΑ κατέπεσε στη θάλασσα της Ιαπωνίας

🇺🇸 USAF F15 down - Okinawa



"According to officials of the Ministry of Defense, the F 15 fighter plane belonging to Kadena base of Okinawa 's US military Kadena crashed at around 6:30 am on the south side of Naha city"

