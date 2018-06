Φονικές βροχοπτώσεις στην Kίνα: Κατέρρευσαν σπίτια - Εξι νεκροί (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Floods in southwest China have forced the evacuation of people after scores of houses collapsed in the inclement weather pic.twitter.com/92VSuXzeQr

Rescuers risk their lives to save a couple who was caught in the middle of flood in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 23. Heavy rains are expected for most parts of the country in the following days. pic.twitter.com/kZ9GuSIjto