Θρίλερ στη Συρία: Αντάρτες κατέρριψαν Ρωσικό μαχητικό και μετά σκότωσαν τον πιλότο (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

#Pt . #RuAF Su-25's wreckage after Rebels shot it down in SE. #Idlib CS. pic.twitter.com/slHAyNgB8d

Confirmed. Rebels shot down the 1st ever #Russia|n fighter jet in #Syria since 2015 (Su-25) in SE. #Idlib CS. Pilot (reportedly) located. Warplanes overflying. pic.twitter.com/HeQRbWz1NC