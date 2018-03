Σκηνικό ναυμαχίας Αμερικανών-Τούρκων στην κυπριακή ΑΟΖ

United States Navy

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (March 3, 2018) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) transits the Mediterranean Sea, March 3, 2018. Iwo Jima, homeported in Mayport, Florida, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. pic.twitter.com/75ojmwHKMm