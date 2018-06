ΗΠΑ: Κινηματογραφική καταδίωξη τεθωρακισμένου από περιπολικά της αστυνομίας (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

📰 Breaking News:



Police are chasing a stolen armored tank in Virginia! This can't end well, how do you stop it? Let it run out if gas?



Where's 🔴#LivePD when you need them! 🤣🤣 @TomMorrisJr1@danabrams



📽Video credit @ParkerSlay89🎥

🎞Video Banner Edit @LivePdFans pic.twitter.com/EApFQTHiiJ