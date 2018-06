Τι περιλαμβάνει η συμφωνία που υπέγραψαν Τραμπ και Κιμ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ)

Trump and Kim Jong Un sign a 'comprehensive' document following a historic summit in Singapore https://t.co/xsHJpIYY7Y Live coverage on the #TrumpKimSummit : https://t.co/5SkBG9OspZ pic.twitter.com/TVy4Mufjns

Photographs of the document signed by Trump and Kim indicate the leaders agreed to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula" https://t.co/IY9oUHMDoQ pic.twitter.com/HimEW4pdQ3