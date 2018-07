Ταϊλάνδη: Τραγωδία με νεκρό δύτη στη σπηλιά με τα εγκλωβισμένα παιδιά

Pictured: Former Navy SEAL diver Saman Kunan, who died trying to save the 12 schoolboys and their football coach trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand https://t.co/LVU9CvQFid pic.twitter.com/0WSlJBUPMb

This is how narrow and risky the evacuation of the 12 kids and coach would be. A Thai Navy Seal lost his life yesterday night in the cave placing tanks inside the 3rd cave. RIP#ถ้ำหลวง #ThamLuang #Thamluangcave #13ชีวิตต้องรอด #Thailand pic.twitter.com/HjO1zbr0My