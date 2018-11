Αλεξάντρια και Άμπι: Οι δύο πιο νέες βουλευτίνες στην ιστορία των ΗΠΑ

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old has just become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. @Ocasio2018 already pulled off a stunning upset earlier this year defeating Joe Crowley, a powerful Democrat. Abby Finkenauer of Iowa could break similar ground tonight. pic.twitter.com/IzkgXX0Gd7

RT voxdotcom: It's official: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is going to Congress. The rising star is the youngest woman ever elected to the body at 29 years old. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/VzxaiPKtUf

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was a waitress last year. At 29 years old, she has been elected to the Congress as a democrat AND the youngest woman to do so. SHE is the future of US politics. SHE is going to bring the change. SHE has the power. #ElectionNightpic.twitter.com/OIHsplrITj