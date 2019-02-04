Εντοπίστηκε πτώμα μέσα στο αεροσκάφος του Σάλα - Εικόνες σοκ από τον βυθό

Picture is rear left side of the fuselage of the Piper Malibu aircraft including part of the aircraft registration https://t.co/bVbefMdECP

Here is where air accident investigators found the plane on the seabed in the English Channel 2 weeks after it went missing carrying new Cardiff signing Emiliano Sala & pilot David Ibbotson.

One occupant of the plane visible, investigators say pic.twitter.com/V0goL32r7j