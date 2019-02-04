Εντοπίστηκε πτώμα μέσα στο αεροσκάφος του Σάλα - Εικόνες σοκ από τον βυθό

Δύτες εντόπισαν πτώμα μέσα στο αεροσκάφος στο οποίο επέβαιναν ο άτυχος ποδοσφαιριστής Εμιλιάνο Σάλα και ο πιλότος.
Ακόμα δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί σε ποιον ανήκει.
Εκπρόσωπος της εταιρείας δήλωσε "Δυστυχώς στο βίντεο από το υποβρύχιο φαίνεται ότι ένα σώμα έχει παγιδευτεί στα συντρίμια του αεροσκάφους. Ακόμη δεν ξέρουμε ποια θα είναι τα επόμενα βήματα".
Picture is rear left side of the fuselage of the Piper Malibu aircraft including part of the aircraft registrationhttps://t.co/bVbefMdECP— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Here is where air accident investigators found the plane on the seabed in the English Channel 2 weeks after it went missing carrying new Cardiff signing Emiliano Sala & pilot David Ibbotson.
One occupant of the plane visible, investigators say pic.twitter.com/V0goL32r7j— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) 4 Φεβρουαρίου 2019