Εντοπίστηκε πτώμα μέσα στο αεροσκάφος του Σάλα - Εικόνες σοκ από τον βυθό

14:18

Δύτες εντόπισαν πτώμα μέσα στο αεροσκάφος στο οποίο επέβαιναν ο άτυχος ποδοσφαιριστής Εμιλιάνο Σάλα και ο πιλότος.

Ακόμα δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί σε ποιον ανήκει.

Εκπρόσωπος της εταιρείας δήλωσε "Δυστυχώς στο βίντεο από το υποβρύχιο φαίνεται ότι ένα σώμα έχει παγιδευτεί στα συντρίμια του αεροσκάφους. Ακόμη δεν ξέρουμε ποια θα είναι τα επόμενα βήματα".

