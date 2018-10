Υπηρεσίες Διάσωσης Ινδονησίας: Πιθανότατα νεκροί και οι 189 επιβαίνοντες του Boeing

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Aerials of passenger plane crash in Indonesia. 188 people are dead.

- Our @EricaRakow is bringing you new details at the @WPTV live desk this morning

- What we know so far here: https://t.co/q0h4VYHsMx

#Indonesia#planecrash#indonesiaplanecrashpic.twitter.com/qi4X9mAoMz