Eurovision 2019: Αυτό είναι το τραγούδι «Better Love» με το οποίο θα διαγωνιστεί η Ελλάδα

Λιγότερες από 48 ώρες απομένουν μέχρι να απολαύσουμε και επίσημα στο YouTube το “Better Love”, με το οποίο η Κατερίνα Ντούσκα θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στον 64ο διαγωνισμό τραγουδιού της Eurovision και ο ΑΝΤ1 εξασφάλισε τους στίχους του.
Το “Better Love”, είναι ένα δυναμικό mid tempo τραγούδι ευρωπαϊκού χαρακτήρα σε μουσική των Katerine Duska, Leon of Athens και David Sneddon και στίχους των Katerine Duska και David Sneddon.
Η Ελληνοκαναδέζα τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός θα διαγωνιστεί στον πρώτο ημιτελικό της Eurovision, την Τρίτη 14 Μαΐου.
Την παραγωγή του κομματιού, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε εξ ολοκλήρου στο Λονδίνο, ανέλαβε ο Phil Cook.
Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού “Better Love”:
Live for the mess
Make me feel ageless
No pain, no gain
Teach me carelessness
And I’m about to see all that’s made up
And everything they want from us
No pain, no gain
Once bitten, make way
And I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Yearning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m unafraid, I‘ve lost enough Go on, hold on for dear life
‘Cause I can’t hide it
I won’t fight this
Burning feeling inside
Gotta get
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
Won’t you lean on me
You can lean on me
Let them look, don’t know, don’t care
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Go deep with me
Better love, better love
All that we’re after
Way to love, who you love
What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or Better love, who you love