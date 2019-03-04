Eurovision 2019: Αυτό είναι το τραγούδι «Better Love» με το οποίο θα διαγωνιστεί η Ελλάδα

Λιγότερες από 48 ώρες απομένουν μέχρι να απολαύσουμε και επίσημα στο YouTube το “Better Love”, με το οποίο η Κατερίνα Ντούσκα θα εκπροσωπήσει την Ελλάδα στον 64ο διαγωνισμό τραγουδιού της Eurovision και ο ΑΝΤ1 εξασφάλισε τους στίχους του.

Το “Better Love”, είναι ένα δυναμικό mid tempo τραγούδι ευρωπαϊκού χαρακτήρα σε μουσική των Katerine Duska, Leon of Athens και David Sneddon και στίχους των Katerine Duska και David Sneddon. Η Ελληνοκαναδέζα τραγουδίστρια και τραγουδοποιός θα διαγωνιστεί στον πρώτο ημιτελικό της Eurovision, την Τρίτη 14 Μαΐου.

Την παραγωγή του κομματιού, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε εξ ολοκλήρου στο Λονδίνο, ανέλαβε ο Phil Cook.

Οι στίχοι του τραγουδιού “Better Love”:

Live for the mess

Make me feel ageless

No pain, no gain

Teach me carelessness

And I’m about to see all that’s made up

And everything they want from us

No pain, no gain

Once bitten, make way

And I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Yearning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

There’s nothing more to say to back it up when I’m unafraid, I‘ve lost enough Go on, hold on for dear life

‘Cause I can’t hide it

I won’t fight this

Burning feeling inside

Gotta get

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

Won’t you lean on me

You can lean on me

Let them look, don’t know, don’t care

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Go deep with me

Better love, better love

All that we’re after

Way to love, who you love

What you waiting for, what you waiting fo-or Better love, who you love