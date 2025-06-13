Quantcast
F1 – Hamilton: «Μόλις ξεκίνησα – Είμαι εδώ για να νικήσω με τη Ferrari» - Real.gr
real player

F1 – Hamilton: «Μόλις ξεκίνησα – Είμαι εδώ για να νικήσω με τη Ferrari»

14:30, 13/06/2025
F1 – Hamilton: «Μόλις ξεκίνησα – Είμαι εδώ για να νικήσω με τη Ferrari»

Ο Lewis Hamilton απαντά ευθέως στις φήμες περί απόσυρσης, αλλά και για το μέλλον του Fred Vasseur στη Scuderia.

Δείτε τις λεπτομέρειες στο thecars.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved