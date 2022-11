Μουντιάλ 2022: Έπειτα από τον θρίαμβο επί της Γερμανίας, οι Ιάπωνες... γυάλισαν και τα αποδυτήρια

Δείτε την ανάρτηση της FIFA

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.

Domo Arigato.?????? pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI