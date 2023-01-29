Quantcast
realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
  1. ΑΡΧΙΚΗ
  2. ΕΝΟΤΗΤΕΣ
  3. ΑΘΛΗΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Νικ Κύργιος: «Χαχα σου το είχα πει» - Οι αντιδράσεις των «αστέρων» μετά τη νίκη του Τζόκοβιτς

18:55 ενημερώθηκε σήμερα τώρα

Πώς αντέδρασαν μεγάλοι παίκτες του τένις στην επικράτηση του Σέρβου κόντρα στον Τσιτσιπά.

Ο Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς πέτυχε μια ιστορική νίκη την Κυριακή στον τελικό του Australian Open, κατακτώντας τον 10ο τίτλο του στη Μελβούρνη και ισοφαρίζοντας το ρεκόρ του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ με 22 τρόπαια Grand Slam.

Από τον Νικ Κύργιο μέχρι την Μπίλι Τζιν Κινγκ, τα «αστέρια» του τένις έσπευσαν γρήγορα στα social media για να συγχαρούν το Σέρβο πρωταθλητή για τη νίκη του επί του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά στο Melbourne Park.

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2023 RealNews All Rights Reserved