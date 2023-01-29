Νικ Κύργιος: «Χαχα σου το είχα πει» - Οι αντιδράσεις των «αστέρων» μετά τη νίκη του Τζόκοβιτς

Πώς αντέδρασαν μεγάλοι παίκτες του τένις στην επικράτηση του Σέρβου κόντρα στον Τσιτσιπά.

Ο Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς πέτυχε μια ιστορική νίκη την Κυριακή στον τελικό του Australian Open, κατακτώντας τον 10ο τίτλο του στη Μελβούρνη και ισοφαρίζοντας το ρεκόρ του Ράφαελ Ναδάλ με 22 τρόπαια Grand Slam.

Από τον Νικ Κύργιο μέχρι την Μπίλι Τζιν Κινγκ, τα «αστέρια» του τένις έσπευσαν γρήγορα στα social media για να συγχαρούν το Σέρβο πρωταθλητή για τη νίκη του επί του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά στο Melbourne Park.

Haha I told you. We created a monster. Well done @DjokerNole …. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show ?????? soak it all in…. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 29, 2023

Congratulations on a 10th Australian Open title Novak Djokovic, 35 and at the peak of your powers. You’ve been as relentless as I’ve seen you these past two weeks. It was a privilege to watch such a superb final against your young rival Stefanos Tsitsipas. Bravo to you both! ?? — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) January 29, 2023

Congrats Djoker @DjokerNole on winning your amazing 10th @AustralianOpen and 22nd slam ???????? standing ovation ?? — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) January 29, 2023

At the moment it looks like there is no stopping @DjokerNole , 10th @AustralianOpen title ,22nd Major and counting. Since Wimbledon victory has only lost 2 matches and won 6 titles. By far the best player on the planet. 12-0 to start the year!?????? — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) January 29, 2023

The GOAT thing was 2 years ago… ?? @DjokerNolepic.twitter.com/fMcqltikKP — Janko Tipsarevic (@TipsarevicJanko) January 29, 2023