Quantcast
Ο Ronaldo αποκαλύπτει τα σχέδιά του για «συνταξιοδότηση» – Τι έδειξε η νέα τεχνολογία για το σώμα του - Real.gr
real player

Ο Ronaldo αποκαλύπτει τα σχέδιά του για «συνταξιοδότηση» – Τι έδειξε η νέα τεχνολογία για το σώμα του

12:00, 23/05/2025
Ο Ronaldo αποκαλύπτει τα σχέδιά του για «συνταξιοδότηση» – Τι έδειξε η νέα τεχνολογία για το σώμα του

ΠΗΓΗ: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ

Ο Cristiano Ronaldo υπαινίχθηκε ότι θα μπορούσε να συνεχίσει να παίζει για άλλα 10 χρόνια…

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Τραγωδία στην Πάτρα: Κατέληξε ο άνδρας που τραυματίστηκε από πτώση μαρμάρων στο κέντρο της πόλης

Τραγωδία στην Πάτρα: Κατέληξε ο άνδρας που τραυματίστηκε από πτώση μαρμάρων στο κέντρο της πόλης

11:31 23/05
Μητσοτάκης: Οι συνταγματικές αναθεωρήσεις έχουν σκοπό να χτίσουν γέφυρες και όχι να ανοίξουν καινούργια ρήγματα

Μητσοτάκης: Οι συνταγματικές αναθεωρήσεις έχουν σκοπό να χτίσουν γέφυρες και όχι να ανοίξουν καινούργια ρήγματα

12:03 23/05
Βάνα Μπάρμπα: Το μήνυμα που έστειλε στη Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή μέσα από το νοσοκομείο

Βάνα Μπάρμπα: Το μήνυμα που έστειλε στη Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή μέσα από το νοσοκομείο

10:41 23/05
Ραντεβού θανάτου στη Ραφήνα: Συνελήφθη 46χρονος - Τι κατέθεσε η σύζυγος του θύματος

Ραντεβού θανάτου στη Ραφήνα: Συνελήφθη 46χρονος - Τι κατέθεσε η σύζυγος του θύματος

07:21 23/05
Γιώργος Παπαδάκης: Ήμουν ο άνθρωπος των 5 λεπτών, ακόμα και στις «εκρήξεις» μου

Γιώργος Παπαδάκης: Ήμουν ο άνθρωπος των 5 λεπτών, ακόμα και στις «εκρήξεις» μου

04:45 23/05
O Τραμπ ακύρωσε το δικαίωμα του Χάρβαρντ να δέχεται αλλοδαπούς φοιτητές - Aπειλεί να επεκτείνει το μέτρο και σε άλλα πανεπιστήμια

O Τραμπ ακύρωσε το δικαίωμα του Χάρβαρντ να δέχεται αλλοδαπούς φοιτητές - Aπειλεί να επεκτείνει το μέτρο και σε άλλα πανεπιστήμια

10:03 23/05
Euroleague: Οι «αιώνιοι» έτοιμοι να κατακτήσουν το Άμπου Ντάμπι

Euroleague: Οι «αιώνιοι» έτοιμοι να κατακτήσουν το Άμπου Ντάμπι

22:55 22/05
Η ελληνική υπερτροφή που βελτιώνει την υγεία της καρδιάς και του εντέρου, ενισχύει τους μύες και βοηθά στην απώλεια βάρους

Η ελληνική υπερτροφή που βελτιώνει την υγεία της καρδιάς και του εντέρου, ενισχύει τους μύες και βοηθά στην απώλεια βάρους

07:21 23/05
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved