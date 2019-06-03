realfm 97.8, ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ LIVE
Οι αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας

Τα ματς ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας και Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola - Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ για τα πλέι οφ της Basket League, όπως και οι αναμετρήσεις του Ρολάν Γκαρός ξεχωρίζουν στο πρόγραμμα με τις αθλητικές μεταδόσεις της ημέρας.

Αναλυτικά:

11:55 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

11:55 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play4 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play3 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Play2 Roland Garros

12:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

14:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

16:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

18:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

18:30 COSMOTE SPORT 1 HD Greek All Stars - Monaco Legends Φιλανθρωπικός Αγώνας

19:30 COSMOTE SPORT 4 HD ΑΕΚ – Προμηθέας Basket League Playoffs

20:00 Eurosport 1 Roland Garros

20:00 Eurosport 2 Roland Garros

21:00 COSMOTE SPORT 8 HD Φενέρμπαχτσε – Τόφας TBF Basketball Super League

21:00 ΕΡΤ Sports HD Περιστέρι Βίκος Cola - Παναθηναϊκός ΟΠΑΠ Basket League Playoffs

