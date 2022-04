Σαχτάρ: Οι φανέλες των παιχτών έχουν τα ονόματα των βομβαρδισμένων πόλεων

At the charity match against Olympiacos,Shakhtar players will wear shirts featuring the names of 10 hero cities that fiercely resisted Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

?? Mariupol

?? Irpin

?? Bucha

?? Hostomel

?? Kharkiv

?? Volnovakha

?? Chernihiv

?? Kherson

?? Okhtyrka

?? Mykolaiv pic.twitter.com/oiYpQ9yRyD