Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του θα προβάλει το Tennis Channel - Βίντεο

21:10

Ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του Στέφανου θα προβάλει το Tennis Channel.

Ο Έλληνας τενίστας θα πρωταγωνιστήσει σε ένα ντοκιμαντέρ 14 επεισοδίων που θα αφορά στη ζωή του, με τίτλο «Dear Fans».

Στο ντοκιμαντέρ παρουσιαζεται η ζωή του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά στην Κρήτη όπου περνά στιγμές χαλάρωσης με τη μικρή του αδερφή.

«Υπάρχει πολλή δουλειά που γίνεται κάθε μερα. Το όνειρό μου είναι να εξερευνήσω τον κόσμο, να απαθανατίσω μεγάλες στιγμές και να κερδίσω πολλούς αγώνες στην πορεία. Ετοίμασε λοιπόν τις βαλίτσες σου και ακολούθησέ με», λέει σε ένα από τα βίντεο που δημοσίευσε το Tennis Channel.

