Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς: Ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του θα προβάλει το Tennis Channel - Βίντεο

Ντοκιμαντέρ για τη ζωή του Στέφανου θα προβάλει το Tennis Channel.
Ο Έλληνας τενίστας θα πρωταγωνιστήσει σε ένα ντοκιμαντέρ 14 επεισοδίων που θα αφορά στη ζωή του, με τίτλο «Dear Fans».
Στο ντοκιμαντέρ παρουσιαζεται η ζωή του Στέφανου Τσιτσιπά στην Κρήτη όπου περνά στιγμές χαλάρωσης με τη μικρή του αδερφή.
From Crete to Hollywood ??
Go behind the edit with @steftsitsipas, as he visits Tennis Channel to work on the latest episode of #DearFans. ??
Stream the full episode ?? https://t.co/QkMHMBNrZ4pic.twitter.com/Ts3zAx6tyK— Tennis Channel International (@TennisChanneli) March 24, 2022
«Υπάρχει πολλή δουλειά που γίνεται κάθε μερα. Το όνειρό μου είναι να εξερευνήσω τον κόσμο, να απαθανατίσω μεγάλες στιγμές και να κερδίσω πολλούς αγώνες στην πορεία. Ετοίμασε λοιπόν τις βαλίτσες σου και ακολούθησέ με», λέει σε ένα από τα βίντεο που δημοσίευσε το Tennis Channel.
"There's a lot of work that goes in, every single day."
Now, @steftsitsipas is sharing it all; the work, the play, the success. ??
Find the full episodes of #DearFans at https://t.co/gb5JHSvce7, and watch the Greek take on Daniil Medvedev in the #AusOpen semifinal tonight. pic.twitter.com/MvtkHUWRFO— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) February 18, 2021