Μπορείς να βάλεις LED σε φανάρια αλογόνου; Αν ναι, πώς και κατά πόσο είναι νόμιμο; - Real.gr

\u039c\u03c0\u03bf\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03c2 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03ac\u03bb\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 LED \u03c3\u03b5 \u03c6\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1 \u03b1\u03bb\u03bf\u03b3\u03cc\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5;\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.thecars.gr/symvoules/boreis-na-valeis-led-se-fanaria-alogonou-an-nai-pos-kai-kata-poso-einai-nomimo/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf thecars.gr</a></strong>