Είναι καλή ιδέα το να γεμίζεις με λάδι το φίλτρο λαδιού πριν το τοποθετήσεις στον κινητήρα; - Real.gr

\u03a6\u03af\u03bb\u03c4\u03c1\u03bf \u03bb\u03b1\u03b4\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd: \u03a0\u03c1\u03ad\u03c0\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03c1\u03af\u03c7\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03bb\u03ac\u03b4\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03b9\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf \u03c4\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b8\u03b5\u03c4\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf \u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03b7\u03c4\u03ae\u03c1\u03b1;\r\n\r\n<strong><a href="https://www.thecars.gr/symvoules/einai-kali-idea-to-na-gemizeis-me-ladi-to-filtro-ladiou-prin-to-topothetiseis-ston-kinitira/">\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf thecars.gr</a></strong>