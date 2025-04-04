Quantcast
F1: «Δεν στοχεύω στο πρωτάθλημα με τη Ferrari φέτος» λέει ο Hamilton - Real.gr
F1: «Δεν στοχεύω στο πρωτάθλημα με τη Ferrari φέτος» λέει ο Hamilton

10:20, 04/04/2025
F1: «Δεν στοχεύω στο πρωτάθλημα με τη Ferrari φέτος» λέει ο Hamilton

ΦΩΤΟ: F1

F1: Ο Lewis Hamilton δηλώνει ότι η πρώτη του χρονιά στη Ferrari δεν έχει ως στόχο την κατάκτηση του τίτλου.

