F1 – Ferrari: «Κρέμονται από τα χείλη του Hamilton», την ώρα που ο Leclerc έχει ανακοινώσει ότι θα κάνει τα δικά του - Real.gr
11:10, 10/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: F1

Δημοσίευμα ιταλικής εφημερίδας μιλάει για «φωτιά» στο στρατόπεδο της Ferrari.

