Quantcast
F1: Η Red Bull θα αγωνιστεί με αγαπημένο μας livery στo GP της Ιαπωνίας - Real.gr
real player

F1: Η Red Bull θα αγωνιστεί με αγαπημένο μας livery στo GP της Ιαπωνίας

14:10, 03/04/2025
F1: Η Red Bull θα αγωνιστεί με αγαπημένο μας livery στo GP της Ιαπωνίας

F1: Η Red Bull αποκάλυψε ένα μοναδικό λευκό-κόκκινο livery για το Grand Prix της Ιαπωνίας, αποτίοντας φόρο τιμής στη Honda, στον τελευταίο χρόνο της συνεργασίας τους.

 

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved