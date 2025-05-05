Quantcast
F1 – Lewis Hamilton: «Δεν ήταν θυμός – απλώς ήθελα να πάρουμε μια απόφαση» το σχόλιο του για την ένταση με το μηχανικό του - Real.gr
real player

F1 – Lewis Hamilton: «Δεν ήταν θυμός – απλώς ήθελα να πάρουμε μια απόφαση» το σχόλιο του για την ένταση με το μηχανικό του

12:00, 05/05/2025
F1 – Lewis Hamilton: «Δεν ήταν θυμός – απλώς ήθελα να πάρουμε μια απόφαση» το σχόλιο του για την ένταση με το μηχανικό του

ΠΗΓΗ: F-1

F1:Ο Lewis Hamilton μιλά για τα ειρωνικά σχόλια που έκανε στο team radio της Ferrari

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved