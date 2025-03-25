F1-Lewis Hamilton: Το «τρελό» λάθος της Ferrari - Real.gr

Quantcast
F1-Lewis Hamilton: Το «τρελό» λάθος της Ferrari
F1-Lewis Hamilton: Το «τρελό» λάθος της Ferrari

13:10, 25/03/2025
F1-Lewis Hamilton: Το «τρελό» λάθος της Ferrari

ΠΗΓΗ: F1

Ο Lewis Hamilton αποκαλύπτει το «τρελό» πείραμα της Ferrari: «Τώρα ξέρω ότι δεν πρέπει να το ξανακάνω».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

