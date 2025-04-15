F1: «Μου κόστισε τον αγώνα» είπε ο Sainz για τον Tsunoda - Real.gr

Quantcast
F1: «Μου κόστισε τον αγώνα» είπε ο Sainz για τον Tsunoda

10:10, 15/04/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: F1

F1: «Η επαφή Tsunoda–Sainz έκρινε τον αγώνα του Ισπανού – Τι είπαν οι οδηγοί μετά το Μπαχρέιν».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

