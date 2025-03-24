Quantcast
F1: Ο διπλός αποκλεισμός της Ferrari από το Κινέζικο Grand Prix – Το είχε ξαναπάθει ο Hamilton - Real.gr
real player

F1: Ο διπλός αποκλεισμός της Ferrari από το Κινέζικο Grand Prix – Το είχε ξαναπάθει ο Hamilton

11:40, 24/03/2025
F1: Ο διπλός αποκλεισμός της Ferrari από το Κινέζικο Grand Prix – Το είχε ξαναπάθει ο Hamilton

ΠΗΓΗ: F1

Σοκ για τη Ferrari: Hamilton και Leclerc αποκλείστηκαν από τον αγώνα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved