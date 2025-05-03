Quantcast
F1: Ο Oscar Piastri απάντησε στα σχόλια για το «κακό mentality» του Norris - Real.gr
real player

F1: Ο Oscar Piastri απάντησε στα σχόλια για το «κακό mentality» του Norris

11:10, 03/05/2025
F1: Ο Oscar Piastri απάντησε στα σχόλια για το «κακό mentality» του Norris

ΠΗΓΗ: F1

Ο Oscar Piastri απαντά στις σκληρές δηλώσεις του Alan Jones για τον Norris: «Όλοι αντιδρούμε διαφορετικά».

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved