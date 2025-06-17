Quantcast
F1: Τα συμπεράσματα μας από το GP του Καναδά - Real.gr
real player

F1: Τα συμπεράσματα μας από το GP του Καναδά

13:30, 17/06/2025
F1: Τα συμπεράσματα μας από το GP του Καναδά

ΠΗΓΗ: F1

F1: Μια ανασκόπηση από όλα όσα είδαμε το βράδυ της Κυριακής στo Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο thecars.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved