F1: Υπογράφει νέο συμβόλαιο με την McLaren ο Oscar Piastri - Real.gr

F1: Υπογράφει νέο συμβόλαιο με την McLaren ο Oscar Piastri

10:00, 13/03/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: F1

F1: Μέχρι το 2028 θα φοράει τα «πορτοκάλι», ο Oscar Piastri μετά την υπογραφή νέου τριετούς συμβολαίου.

