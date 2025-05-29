Η Tesla καταρρέει στην Ευρώπη – Οι πωλήσεις της έπεσαν σχεδόν 50% ενώ τα EV ανεβαίνουν - Real.gr

\u0391\u03bd\u03b7\u03c3\u03c5\u03c7\u03b7\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ac \u03c4\u03b1 \u03bd\u03bf\u03cd\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b3\u03b9\u03b1 \u03c4\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c0\u03c9\u03bb\u03ae\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03c4\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03af\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 Elon Musk.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.thecars.gr/news/i-tesla-katarreei-stin-evropi-oi-poliseis-tis-epesan-schedon-50-eno-ta-ev-anevainoun/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf thecars.gr</strong></a>