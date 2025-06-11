Τι σημαίνει όταν η μπαταρία του αυτοκινήτου αρχίζει να βγάζει καπνό - Real.gr

\u039c\u03c0\u03b1\u03c4\u03b1\u03c1\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b1\u03c5\u03c4\u03bf\u03ba\u03b9\u03bd\u03ae\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5: \u0393\u03b9\u03b1\u03c4\u03af \u03b1\u03c1\u03c7\u03af\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b2\u03b3\u03ac\u03b6\u03b5\u03b9 \u03ba\u03b1\u03c0\u03bd\u03cc \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03c4\u03b9 \u03c3\u03b7\u03bc\u03b1\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b1\u03bd \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 - \u03a0\u03cc\u03c3\u03bf \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03ba\u03af\u03bd\u03b4\u03c5\u03bd\u03bf \u03b5\u03af\u03bd\u03b1\u03b9;\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.thecars.gr/symvoules/ti-simainei-otan-i-bataria-tou-aftokinitou-archizei-na-vgazei-kapno/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf thecars.gr</strong></a>