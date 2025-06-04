Volvo EX40: Το μέλλον της πολυτελούς οδήγησης είναι ηλεκτρικό και βιώσιμο - Real.gr

\u039c\u03b5 \u03b5\u03c0\u03b9\u03b4\u03cc\u03c4\u03b7\u03c3\u03b7 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 Volvo 7.000 \u20ac. \u0394\u03b9\u03ac\u03b2\u03b1\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u03b9\u03c3\u03c3\u03cc\u03c4\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03b5\u03b4\u03ce.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.thecars.gr/news/volvo-ex40-to-mellon-tis-polytelous-odigisis-einai-ilektriko-kai-viosimo/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf thecars.gr</strong></a>