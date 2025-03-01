Quantcast
Αυτό το κραγιόν χρησιμοποιούν οι celebrities άνω των 50, όπως η Julia Roberts και Julianne Moore, για να δείχνουν νεότερες - Real.gr
real player

Αυτό το κραγιόν χρησιμοποιούν οι celebrities άνω των 50, όπως η Julia Roberts και Julianne Moore, για να δείχνουν νεότερες

20:50, 01/03/2025
Αυτό το κραγιόν χρησιμοποιούν οι celebrities άνω των 50, όπως η Julia Roberts και Julianne Moore, για να δείχνουν νεότερες

ΠΗΓΗ: @raviebeauty / Instagram

Το κραγιόν μπορεί να είναι το μυστικό μας για να φανούμε πιο νέες, αλλά όχι οποιαδήποτε απόχρωση.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved