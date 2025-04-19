Quantcast
Geometric Glamour: Όταν η μόδα συναντά την αρχιτεκτονική, η γεωμετρία γίνεται στιλ - Real.gr
real player

Geometric Glamour: Όταν η μόδα συναντά την αρχιτεκτονική, η γεωμετρία γίνεται στιλ

18:00, 19/04/2025
Geometric Glamour: Όταν η μόδα συναντά την αρχιτεκτονική, η γεωμετρία γίνεται στιλ

ΠΗΓΗ: greceghanem/Instagram

Φέτος οι πασαρέλες θύμιζαν περισσότερο καλλιτεχνικά installations παρά επιδείξεις μόδας.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved