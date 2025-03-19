Quantcast
Γκρι καρέ: Οι ωραιότερες προτάσεις που θα αναδείξουν την ασημένια λάμψη των μαλλιών σας - Real.gr
real player

Γκρι καρέ: Οι ωραιότερες προτάσεις που θα αναδείξουν την ασημένια λάμψη των μαλλιών σας

13:40, 19/03/2025
Γκρι καρέ: Οι ωραιότερες προτάσεις που θα αναδείξουν την ασημένια λάμψη των μαλλιών σας

ΠΗΓΗ: @freshbeautystudio / Instagram

Ένα από τα χτενίσματα που αναδεικνύουν με τον καλύτερο τρόπο την ομορφιά των γκρίζων μαλλιών είναι το καρέ.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved