Quantcast
H Dua Lipa φόρεσε το καφέ φόρεμα που έγινε τάση – Το colour trend που βλέπουμε παντού - Real.gr
real player

H Dua Lipa φόρεσε το καφέ φόρεμα που έγινε τάση – Το colour trend που βλέπουμε παντού

19:20, 27/03/2025
H Dua Lipa φόρεσε το καφέ φόρεμα που έγινε τάση – Το colour trend που βλέπουμε παντού

Credit: Christopher Esber

Η Dua Lipa μόλις μας έδειξε πώς να υποδεχτούμε την άνοιξη με τον πιο cool τρόπο.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΕΠΟΜΕΝΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved