Quantcast
Style VIP: Βάζουμε το στιλ της Kate Moss στο μικροσκόπιο - Real.gr
real player

Style VIP: Βάζουμε το στιλ της Kate Moss στο μικροσκόπιο

13:50, 03/04/2025
Style VIP: Βάζουμε το στιλ της Kate Moss στο μικροσκόπιο

ΠΗΓΗ: InStyle Greece - Getty Images/Ideal Image

Ένα χρονολόγιο με τα καλύτερα looks που έχει κάνει το μοντέλο τα τελευταία χρόνια. Ας δούμε πώς έχει εξελιχθεί το στιλ της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved