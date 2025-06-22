Quantcast
To «toasty glam» μακιγιάζ είναι ό,τι πιο ζεστό, ηλιοκαμένο και σέξι έχουμε δει τελευταία – To λατρεύει και η Hailey Bieber - Real.gr
real player

To «toasty glam» μακιγιάζ είναι ό,τι πιο ζεστό, ηλιοκαμένο και σέξι έχουμε δει τελευταία – To λατρεύει και η Hailey Bieber

11:50, 22/06/2025
To «toasty glam» μακιγιάζ είναι ό,τι πιο ζεστό, ηλιοκαμένο και σέξι έχουμε δει τελευταία – To λατρεύει και η Hailey Bieber

ΠΗΓΗ: @emrata / Instagram

Αν αναρωτιόσασταν ποτέ πώς μεταφράζεται το Hot Girl Summer σε makeup look, τότε σας έχουμε το ιδανικό beauty trend!

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Top Ειδήσεις

Οι ΗΠΑ χτύπησαν πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις του Ιράν - Το μήνυμα Τραμπ - Όλες οι αντιδράσεις

Οι ΗΠΑ χτύπησαν πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις του Ιράν - Το μήνυμα Τραμπ - Όλες οι αντιδράσεις

07:24 22/06
Μητσοτάκης για κλιμάκωση στην Μ. Ανατολή: Προέχει η επίδειξη αυτοσυγκράτησης και η επανεκκίνηση των συζητήσεων

Μητσοτάκης για κλιμάκωση στην Μ. Ανατολή: Προέχει η επίδειξη αυτοσυγκράτησης και η επανεκκίνηση των συζητήσεων

10:31 22/06
Ισραήλ: Nέα πλήγματα στο δυτικό Ιράν - Δεκάδες τραυματίες από την πυραυλική επίθεση της Τεχεράνης

Ισραήλ: Nέα πλήγματα στο δυτικό Ιράν - Δεκάδες τραυματίες από την πυραυλική επίθεση της Τεχεράνης

10:26 22/06
Φορντό, Νατάνζ και Ισφαχάν: Οι τρεις βασικές ιρανικές πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις που δέχτηκαν επίθεση από τις ΗΠΑ

Φορντό, Νατάνζ και Ισφαχάν: Οι τρεις βασικές ιρανικές πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις που δέχτηκαν επίθεση από τις ΗΠΑ

10:06 22/06
Σοκ στη Λαμία: Σκοτώθηκε σε τροχαίο ο αντιδήμαρχος Κώστας Σταυρογιάννης - Βαριά τραυματισμένη η σύζυγός του

Σοκ στη Λαμία: Σκοτώθηκε σε τροχαίο ο αντιδήμαρχος Κώστας Σταυρογιάννης - Βαριά τραυματισμένη η σύζυγός του

09:21 22/06
Το λάθος στα παπούτσια του γάμου οδήγησε σε ακρωτηριασμό των δαχτύλων του – Η συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία του 61χρονου

Το λάθος στα παπούτσια του γάμου οδήγησε σε ακρωτηριασμό των δαχτύλων του – Η συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία του 61χρονου

08:36 22/06
Πώς πρέπει να πίνετε τον καφέ σας αν θέλετε να ζήσετε περισσότερο – Τι αναφέρει μελέτη 20 ετών

Πώς πρέπει να πίνετε τον καφέ σας αν θέλετε να ζήσετε περισσότερο – Τι αναφέρει μελέτη 20 ετών

09:10 22/06
OHE: «Επικίνδυνη κλιμάκωση» τα πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν

OHE: «Επικίνδυνη κλιμάκωση» τα πλήγματα των ΗΠΑ στο Ιράν

07:40 22/06
Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved