Έφυγε από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός Φούλμαν Μουντάνου - Real.gr

\u0398\u03bb\u03af\u03c8\u03b7 \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c0\u03c1\u03bf\u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03ad\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ba\u03b1\u03bb\u03bb\u03b9\u03c4\u03b5\u03c7\u03bd\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc \u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03bf \u03bf \u03b8\u03ac\u03bd\u03b1\u03c4\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b7\u03b8\u03bf\u03c0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bf\u03cd \u03a6\u03bf\u03cd\u03bb\u03bc\u03b1\u03bd \u039c\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd\u03c4\u03ac\u03bd\u03bf\u03c5.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/epikairotita/efyge-apo-ti-zoi-i-ithopoios-foulman-mou/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03b9\u03b5\u03cd\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>