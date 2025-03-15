Έφυγε από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός Φούλμαν Μουντάνου - Real.gr

Quantcast
Έφυγε από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός Φούλμαν Μουντάνου
Έφυγε από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός Φούλμαν Μουντάνου

14:06, 15/03/2025
Έφυγε από τη ζωή η ηθοποιός Φούλμαν Μουντάνου

ΠΗΓΗ: Φούλμαν Μουντάνου/Facebook

Θλίψη έχει προκαλέσει στον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο ο θάνατος της ηθοποιού Φούλμαν Μουντάνου.

