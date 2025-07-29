Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο ράπερ 3D - Real.gr

\u039f \u03b3\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03c4\u03cc\u03c2\u00a0\u03c1\u03ac\u03c0\u03b5\u03c1\u00a03D\u00a0\u03ac\u03c6\u03b7\u03c3\u03b5 \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03b5\u03bb\u03b5\u03c5\u03c4\u03b1\u03af\u03b1 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c0\u03bd\u03bf\u03ae, \u03b2\u03c5\u03b8\u03af\u03b6\u03bf\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b7 \u03b8\u03bb\u03af\u03c8\u03b7 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03ba\u03cc\u03c3\u03bc\u03bf \u03c4\u03b7\u03c2 \u03b5\u03b3\u03c7\u03ce\u03c1\u03b9\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c7\u03b9\u03c0 \u03c7\u03bf\u03c0 \u03c3\u03ba\u03b7\u03bd\u03ae\u03c2.\u039c\u03ad\u03c7\u03c1\u03b9 \u03c3\u03c4\u03b9\u03b3\u03bc\u03ae\u03c2 \u03b4\u03b5\u03bd \u03ad\u03c7\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b3\u03af\u03bd\u03b5\u03b9 \u03b3\u03bd\u03c9\u03c3\u03c4\u03cc\u03c2 \u03bf \u03bb\u03cc\u03b3\u03bf\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03b8\u03b1\u03bd\u03ac\u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5 \u03c1\u03ac\u03c0\u03b5\u03c1.\r\n\r\n\u039f Light \u03ba\u03b1\u03b9 \u03bf \u039b\u0395\u039e \u03ad\u03ba\u03b1\u03bd\u03b1\u03bd \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03b9\u03b5\u03cd\u03c3\u03b5\u03b9\u03c2 \u03b1\u03c0\u03bf\u03c7\u03b1\u03b9\u03c1\u03b5\u03c4\u03ce\u03bd\u03c4\u03b1\u03c2 \u03c4\u03bf\u03bd \u03bc\u03bf\u03c5\u03c3\u03b9\u03ba\u03cc.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.rthess.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/lex-threedee-insta-story-rthess.jpg"><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-662798" src="https://www.rthess.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/lex-threedee-insta-story-rthess.jpg" alt="" width="1080" height="1835" /></a>\r\n\r\n<img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-628874" src="https://www.real.gr/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/light-3d.jpg" alt="" width="1200" height="1839" />