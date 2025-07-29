Quantcast
Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο ράπερ 3D - Real.gr
Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο ράπερ 3D

12:41, 29/07/2025
Ο γνωστός ράπερ 3D άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή, βυθίζοντας στη θλίψη τον κόσμο της εγχώριας χιπ χοπ σκηνής.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστός ο λόγος του θανάτου του ράπερ.

Ο Light και ο ΛΕΞ έκαναν δημοσιεύσεις αποχαιρετώντας τον μουσικό.

 

