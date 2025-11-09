Quantcast
Ελένη Πετρουλάκη: «8,5 χρόνια προσπαθούσα. Έκανα 13 εξωσωματικές» - Real.gr
real player

Ελένη Πετρουλάκη: «8,5 χρόνια προσπαθούσα. Έκανα 13 εξωσωματικές»

20:11, 09/11/2025
Ελένη Πετρουλάκη: «8,5 χρόνια προσπαθούσα. Έκανα 13 εξωσωματικές»

ΠΗΓΗ: elenipetroulaki/instagram

Η γυμνάστρια μίλησε για τις προσπάθειες που έκανε να αποκτήσει παιδιά και για τη στήριξη που της παρείχε ο σύζυγός της.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved