Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 25 Φεβρουαρίου - Real.gr

Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 25 Φεβρουαρίου

07:51, 25/02/2025
Τρίτη 25 Φεβρουαρίου σήμερα και σύμφωνα με το εορτολόγιο είναι του Αγίου Ρηγίνου Ιερομάρτυρος και του Αγίου Ταρασίου.

