Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 25 Μαρτίου - Real.gr

Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 25 Μαρτίου

07:50, 25/03/2025
Τρίτη 25 Μαρτίου σήμερα και σύμφωνα με το εορτολόγιο είναι ο Ευαγγελισμός της Θεοτόκου και εθνική εορτή.

