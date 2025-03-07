Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 7 Μαρτίου - Real.gr

Quantcast
08:40, 07/03/2025
Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 7 Μαρτίου

ΠΗΓΗ: 123RF

Παρασκευή 7 Μαρτίου σήμερα και σύμφωνα με το εορτολόγιο είναι του Αγίου Ευγενίου του Ιερομάρτυρος και οι Α΄ Χαιρετισμοί.

