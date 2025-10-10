Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Παρασκευή 10 Οκτωβρίου - Real.gr

\u03a0\u03bf\u03b9\u03bf\u03b9 \u03b3\u03b9\u03bf\u03c1\u03c4\u03ac\u03b6\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c3\u03ae\u03bc\u03b5\u03c1\u03b1 \u03a0\u03b1\u03c1\u03b1\u03c3\u03ba\u03b5\u03c5\u03ae 10 \u039f\u03ba\u03c4\u03c9\u03b2\u03c1\u03af\u03bf\u03c5 - \u039c\u03b7\u03bd \u03be\u03b5\u03c7\u03ac\u03c3\u03b5\u03c4\u03b5 \u03bd\u03b1 \u03b5\u03c5\u03c7\u03b7\u03b8\u03b5\u03af\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c3\u03b5 \u03cc\u03c3\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2 \u03ad\u03c7\u03bf\u03c5\u03bd \u03c4\u03b7\u03bd \u03c4\u03b9\u03bc\u03b7\u03c4\u03b9\u03ba\u03ae \u03c4\u03bf\u03c5\u03c2.\r\n\r\n<a href="https://www.instyle.gr/epikairotita/eortologio-poioi-giortazoun-simera-p-34/"><strong>\u0394\u03b9\u03b1\u03b2\u03ac\u03c3\u03c4\u03b5 \u03c4\u03bf \u03b4\u03b7\u03bc\u03bf\u03c3\u03af\u03b5\u03c5\u03bc\u03b1 \u03c3\u03c4\u03bf instyle.gr</strong></a>