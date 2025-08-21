Quantcast
Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Πέμπτη 21 Αυγούστου - Real.gr
real player

Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Πέμπτη 21 Αυγούστου

09:00, 21/08/2025
Εορτολόγιο: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα Πέμπτη 21 Αυγούστου

ΠΗΓΗ: 123RF

Δείτε ποιοι άγιοι τιμώνται από την Ορθόδοξη Εκκλησία στις 21 Αυγούστου και αν σήμερα γιορτάζουν κάποια ονόματα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved