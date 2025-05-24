Quantcast
Φαίδων Γεωργίτσης: Ποζάρει με τη Rita Hayworth στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1977 - Real.gr
real player

Φαίδων Γεωργίτσης: Ποζάρει με τη Rita Hayworth στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1977

22:20, 24/05/2025
Φαίδων Γεωργίτσης: Ποζάρει με τη Rita Hayworth στη Θεσσαλονίκη – Σπάνια φωτογραφία από το 1977

ΠΗΓΗ: Finos Film

O Φαίδων Γεωργίτσης σε μια σπάνια φωτογραφία με την ντίβα του παγκόσμιου κινηματογράφου πριν από 48 χρόνοα.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ REAL.GR

Copyright ©2024 RealNews All Rights Reserved