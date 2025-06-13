Φώτης Σεργουλόπουλος: Συγκινεί το «αντίο» του στη θεία του Κατερίνα Γιουλάκη - Real.gr

Quantcast
Φώτης Σεργουλόπουλος: Συγκινεί το «αντίο» του στη θεία του Κατερίνα Γιουλάκη

19:20, 13/06/2025
O Φώτης Σεργουλόπουλος έκανε ένα συγκινητικό story στο Instagram, με το οποίο αποχαιρέτησε τη θεία του, Κατερίνα Γιουλάκη.

