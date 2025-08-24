Quantcast
Γιάννης Σπαλιάρας: «Έχασα τον πατέρα μου και δεν πρόλαβα να τον αποχαιρετήσω» - Real.gr
10:30, 24/08/2025
ΠΗΓΗ: gspaliaras/instagram

Μία αποκαλυπτική συνέντευξη παραχώρησε ο Γιάννης Σπαλιάρας και μίλησε για την απώλεια του πατέρα του που τον σημάδεψε.

Διαβάστε το δημοσίευμα στο instyle.gr

